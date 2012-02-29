Overview
-- CoreLogic Inc., a Santa Ana, Calif.-based leading
provider of real-estate related data, analytics, and other
services, recently concluded its exploration of strategic
alternatives to enhance shareholder value.
-- The company has decided to focus on its existing
business, and plans to prioritize debt repayment ahead of
potential shareholder returns.
-- We are affirming the 'BB' corporate credit rating, and
revising the outlook to stable from negative.
-- The stable outlook reflects greater clarity regarding
CoreLogic's financial policies and our expectation the company
will maintain a moderately leveraged financial profile.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on CoreLogic Inc., and
revised the outlook to stable from negative.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects Corelogic's conclusion of its
strategic evaluation, resulting in improved clarity of financial
policies and financial profile expectations.
The rating incorporates our expectation that CoreLogic's
leadership position in key markets and focus on reducing costs
will support consistent profitability, despite our expectation
for lower U.S. mortgage originations in fiscal 2012. The ratings
also reflect our view that leverage will decrease to the 2.5x
to3.0x range from about 3.0x at present, supported by the
company's plans for debt repayment. We note that CoreLogic is
the surviving company from the June 2010 spin-off of First
American Corp.'s financial services business.
With last-12-month revenues of $1.34 billion, CoreLogic
provides mortgage origination processing services (about 44% of
2011 revenues), mortgage analytical data (40%), and default
management services (16%). CoreLogic's "fair" (as our criteria
define the term) business risk profile reflects a strong
position in fragmented markets, offset by significant customer
concentration (the company's top 10 customers accounted for
about 40% of 2011 revenues) and vulnerability to economic and
credit cycles. Barriers to entry, which include the investment
and expertise CoreLogic requires to build the databases and
analytics at the core of the company's solutions, support the
company's market position.
CoreLogic's "significant" financial risk reflects
significant earnings exposure to mortgage origination and
servicing activity, which the Mortgage Bankers Assn. expects
will be weak in 2012. We expect low-single-digit revenue growth
and adjusted EBITDA margins to remain in the low-20% area, with
support from restructuring actions and growth in data and
analytics markets, mitigated by weak mortgage originations.
Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 3x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We
note that revenues in the fourth quarter of 2011 were $345
million, up about 4% from the prior-year period, excluding 2011
acquisitions.
The company generated about $100 million of free operating
cash flow in 2011. Reductions in dividends from unconsolidated
investment affiliates have caused some volatility in cash flows,
but we expect annual free cash flow to be relatively stable. In
May 2011, CoreLogic acquired RP Data Ltd. for approximately $184
million. Although CoreLogic has been moderately acquisitive, the
company has very limited capacity for additional leverage at the
current rating.
Liquidity
CoreLogic has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash
likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources
include cash balances of about $260 million as of Dec. 31, 2011
and positive annual free operating cash flow. We expect uses to
include moderate working capital investments, and capital
expenditures in the $65 million to $85 million range.
Relevant aspects of CoreLogic's liquidity, in our view, are
as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the
next 12 months, including modest near-term debt maturities.
-- The company has additional liquidity in availability
under CoreLogic's $550 million revolving credit facility
maturing May 23, 2016.
-- Financial covenants in the company's first-lien
facilities include a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.25x,
which declines to 3.5x over time. We note no near-term covenant
step-downs.
-- CoreLogic repurchased about $175 million of common stock
through June 30, 2011. However, the current rating does not
incorporate additional, material, near-term share repurchase
activity.
-- The company does not pay regular cash dividends.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that
modest growth in CoreLogic's data and analytics business will
offset the weakness we expect in its mortgage origination
business. We also expect CoreLogic to focus on debt reduction,
such that leverage subsides to between 2.5x and 3.0x in the near
term. Business exposure to mortgage origination market weakness
constrains any near-term potential for an upgrade. We could
lower ratings if CoreLogic sustains debt to EBITDA in excess of
3x due to a more aggressive financial policy or
greater-than-anticipated market weakness and earnings decline.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To
From
CoreLogic Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
BB/Negative/--
Senior Secured BB+
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 6