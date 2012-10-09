(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded and simultaneously withdrawn the rating on the notes
of Corsair (Cayman Islands) No.4 Limited Series 6 due to tranche
default. The transaction is a synthetic corporate CDO
referencing corporate obligations mainly in the U.S. and Europe.
Corsair (Cayman Islands) No.4 Limited Series 6
AUD105m notes due March 2014 downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf';
rating withdrawn
The notes balance represented the original issuance amounts
The downgrade follows the settlement of the credit event for
Residential Capital, LLC (ResCap) which resulted in partial loss
to the notes.
As a result of the rating withdrawal, Fitch is no longer
maintaining the Recovery Estimate on the notes.