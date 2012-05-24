(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has kept its 'BB- (sf)' rating on Corsair (Jersey) No. 2 Ltd.'s series 58 fixed-rate credit-linked loan on CreditWatch with negative implications, following Standard & Poor's monthly review of synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions (see list below). We have kept the rating on CreditWatch negative since April 6, 2012.

Today's rating action is a part of our regular monthly review of synthetic CDOs for which ratings have been placed on CreditWatch with positive or negative implications. As of cutoff date for the second credit committee review, the synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) level of this tranche was less than 100%. On the other hand, we projected the tranche's SROC to be higher than 100% after an additional 90 days, assuming no further portfolio rating migration. As a result, we kept the rating on CreditWatch negative, in accordance with our current criteria for synthetic CDO surveillance (see "Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance," published Sept. 30, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Corsair (Jersey) No. 2 Ltd.

Fixed rate credit-linked loan series 58

Rating Issue amount

BB- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY3.0 bil.