(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has kept its 'BB- (sf)'
rating on Corsair (Jersey) No. 2 Ltd.'s series 58 fixed-rate
credit-linked loan on CreditWatch with negative implications,
following Standard & Poor's monthly review of synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions (see list
below). We have kept the rating on CreditWatch negative since
April 6, 2012.
Today's rating action is a part of our regular monthly
review of synthetic CDOs for which ratings have been placed on
CreditWatch with positive or negative implications. As of cutoff
date for the second credit committee review, the synthetic rated
overcollateralization (SROC) level of this tranche was less than
100%. On the other hand, we projected the tranche's SROC to be
higher than 100% after an additional 90 days, assuming no
further portfolio rating migration. As a result, we kept the
rating on CreditWatch negative, in accordance with our current
criteria for synthetic CDO surveillance (see "Revised
Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO
Surveillance," published Sept. 30, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
RATING KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Corsair (Jersey) No. 2 Ltd.
Fixed rate credit-linked loan series 58
Rating Issue amount
BB- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY3.0 bil.