-- Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio is still in the process
of integrating Raizen, a 50% owned joint venture with Shell
International Petroleum that will control their sugar,
cogeneration, ethanol, and fuel distribution businesses in
Brazil.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the
company and affirming the 'BB' rating on its perpetual bonds and
removing it from CreditWatch positive.
-- We are keeping the 'BB' issue ratings on the
subsidiaries' debt on CreditWatch positive.
-- The outlook on the corporate credit rating is stable. We
will reevaluate Cosan's rating again once we have full
information on its subsidiary, Raizen.
SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit
rating on Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio. We also affirmed the
'BB' rating on the company's perpetual bonds and removed it from
CreditWatch positive. The outlook on the corporate credit rating
is stable. The issue ratings on Cosan subsidiaries' bonds remain
on CreditWatch positive. Today's rating action is part of our
regular review.
We placed the issue ratings on Cosans debts on CreditWatch
with positive implications on Oct. 21, 2010, following the
announcement that Cosan and Shell International Petroleum Co.
Ltd., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell;
AA/Stable/A-1+), signed a memorandum of understanding for the
creation of a joint venture, Raizen. This joint venture would
combine the companies' respective Brazilian ethanol, sugar,
cogeneration, and fuel distribution assets.
The rating affirmation reflects our view that Cosan will
sustain its somewhat stable leverage ratios, with a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio that is consistently less than 4x, and
"adequate" liquidity (as our criteria defines it). We have not
incorporated the revenue that we expect Cosan to generate at its
new subsidiary, Raizen, into the rating because the company has
not yet published the joint venture's individual financials.
Because we believe that Raizen could have a higher rating than
Cosan and that the company transferred some of the rated bonds
to the joint venture, we will keep these issue ratings on
CreditWatch with positive implications until we are able to
assess Raizen's credit quality.
