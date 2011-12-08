(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- On Dec. 5, 2011, Standard & Poor's placed its ratings on
15 of the 17 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or
eurozone) member states on CreditWatch negative--including its
ratings on the 'AAA' rated sovereigns that account for 85% of
the Council of Europe Development Bank's (CEB's) 'AAA' callable
capital.
-- We are therefore placing the 'AAA' long-term issuer
credit rating on CEB on CreditWatch with negative implications.
We are affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating on CEB.
-- Depending on the outcome of our review of the ratings on
CEB's eurozone member states, we could lower the long-term
rating on the CEB by one notch, if any.
-- We expect to conclude our review as soon as possible
after the European summit on Dec. 9, 2011.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today placed its 'AAA' long-term foreign
currency rating on the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
on CreditWatch negative. At the same time we affirmed our 'A-1+'
short-term issuer credit rating on CEB.
RATIONALE
On Aug. 5, 2011 Standard and Poor's said that CEB's ratings
could come under downward pressure if its 'AAA' callable capital
continued to decline due to further declines in the
creditworthiness of key shareholders (see related research
below). On Dec. 5, 2011, we placed the long-term sovereign
credit ratings on 15 eurozone member states on CreditWatch with
negative implications. The CreditWatch placement includes our
long-term ratings on 'AAA' rated CEB member states Finland,
France, Germany, Luxembourg, and The Netherlands (see related
research below). These sovereigns accounted for 85% (EUR1.1
billion) of CEB's total 'AAA' callable capital in 2010 (EUR1.3
billion).
In our view, CEB has relatively weak balance-sheet
capitalization. At the end of 2010 this was supplemented by
EUR1.3 billion in callable capital from 'AAA' rated CEB members
representing 46% of total callable capital (EUR2.9 billion).
Should the ratings on CEB's five 'AAA' rated eurozone member
states be lowered, the ratio of CEB's 'AAA' rated callable
capital as a percentage of the total would fall to 7%. As a
result we are placing CEB's long-term rating on CreditWatch
negative.
We currently anticipate that we could lower the rating on
CEB, by no more than one notch. In our opinion, the potential
reduction in 'AAA' callable capital is being offset by what we
view as CEB's continued healthy financial performance and
excellent asset quality--underpinned by highly conservative
liquidity and risk-management policies--which remain key
supporting factors for the rating.
CREDITWATCH
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on CEB within 90 days,
once we complete our review of CEB's eurozone member states that
are currently rated 'AAA'.
In our CreditWatch releases of Dec. 5, 2011, we indicated
that our ratings on Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, and The
Netherlands are currently unlikely to fall by more than one
notch, and the ratings on France by no more than two notches, if
at all. Depending on the outcome of our review of the ratings on
CEB's eurozone member states, if we view the reduction in 'AAA'
callable capital as not being sufficiently offset by CEB's asset
quality we could lower the long-term rating on the CEB by one
notch, if any.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To
From
Council of Europe Development Bank
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+
AAA/Stable/A-1+
Council of Europe Development Bank
Senior Unsecured AAA/Watch Neg
AAA
Subordinated AA+/Watch Neg
AA+
Ratings Affirmed
Council of Europe Development Bank
Commercial Paper A-1+