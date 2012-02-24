(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its recent
downgrades of Australia's major banks, including their New
Zealand subsidiaries, have no impact on their mortgage covered
bond programmes and covered bond issues.
The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Limited, Westpac
Banking Corporation and their respective New Zealand
subsidiaries, ASB Bank Limited, Bank of New Zealand and Westpac
New Zealand Limited, were each downgraded to 'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook.
All else being equal, the rating of each of the Australian
banks' mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA'
if the issuers were rated at least 'A' for both Commonwealth
Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corporation, and 'A-' for
National Australia Bank Limited. Similarly the New Zealand
subsidiaries' mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained
at 'AAA' if the issuers were rated at least: 'A' for both ASB
Bank Limited and Westpac New Zealand Limited, and 'A-' for Bank
of New Zealand.
The ratings of the mortgage covered bonds were previously at
'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. With the
downgrades, the mortgage covered bonds' ratings are 'AA+' on a
PD basis, but a rating uplift to 'AAA' is still achieved based
on recovery prospects.
For more information on the agency's rating actions on the
Australian banks and their New Zealand subsidiaries, see "Fitch
Downgrades Three Major Australian Banks; Affirms ANZ", dated 24
February 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com.