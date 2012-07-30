Overview

-- Iowa-based agricultural process equipment supplier CPM Holdings Inc. (CPM) is proposing new credit facilities to refinance its existing debt and fund a dividend to shareholders.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on CPM.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue and '3' recovery rating to the proposed new $315 million first-lien credit facility, and our 'B' issue and '5' recovery rating to the proposed new $185 million second-lien credit facility.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain credit measures commensurate with the rating.

Rating Action

On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Waterloo, Iowa-based CPM Holdings Inc. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed first-lien credit facilities, including a $40 million revolver and a $275 million first-lien term loan. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a default scenario. We also assigned our 'B' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to the company's proposed new $185 million second-lien credit facility. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. Crown Acquisition Corp. and CPM Acquisition Corp., subsidiaries of CPM, will co-borrow under the senior secured facilities.

The issue and recovery ratings on the existing senior secured notes will be withdrawn upon repayment of the notes.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our expectation that CPM will maintain credit measures that are commensurate with the rating, specifically total debt leverage of 4x-5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 15%. Prior to the recapitalization, which proposes a dividend to shareholders of about $300 million, CPM's total debt to EBITDA was about 1.7x and FFO to debt was about 45% as of March 31, 2012. Pro forma for the transaction, the company's debt to EBITDA ratio increases to about 5.0x.

The corporate credit rating continues to reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, characterized by exposure to cyclical agricultural equipment markets and volatile commodity prices. The company's well-established position in niche markets and good geographic diversification should somewhat offset these weaknesses. The ratings also reflect the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, characterized by an aggressive financial policy.

CPM supplies process equipment and aftermarket parts for the oilseed, animal feed, biofuel, industrial extrusion, and food-processing industries. Standard & Poor's expects the company to maintain leading (No. 1 or No. 2) positions in its main end markets. Demand for oilseed processing and extraction, as well as animal feed pelleting equipment, should remain somewhat cyclical because it depends on agribusiness companies' capital expenditures and the highly cyclical biodiesel industry. We expect population growth and increasing consumption of animal protein worldwide to continue to drive revenues and that CPM will achieve revenue growth in the low single digits, in line with global GDP, in the next 12 months.

CPM's geographic diversity--more than two-thirds of sales come from outside the U.S.--should continue to somewhat mitigate the business cyclicality. Demand is mature in North America and Western Europe, but we believe growth prospects are stronger in emerging markets such as China, South America, and Eastern Europe, where we expect demand for higher efficiency equipment to continue. We also believe the company should continue to derive a fair proportion of revenue from its more stable replacement parts segment.

Although we expect the company to pursue long-term growth opportunities in developing regions, these markets are more competitive and tend to offer lower margins. Still, we believe CPM should continue to generate good operating margins by outsourcing a significant portion of its product manufacturing, which results in a relatively variable cost structure with limited maintenance capital expenditures.

The company has an aggressive financial risk profile. Pro forma for the transaction, total debt to EBITDA was about 5.0x as of June 30, 2012. We believe credit measures should improve through 2013, with total debt to EBITDA approaching 4.5x and FFO to debt remaining above 10%. For the ratings, we expect debt leverage to be 4x-5x and FFO to total debt to be about 15%.

Liquidity

We believe CPM has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next 12 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We believe CPM could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

Pro forma for the acquisition, we expect the company will have about $40 million of cash on hand and full availability under its $40 million revolving credit facility, which matures in 2017. Capital expenditures should remain limited, and debt amortization is minimal. We expect that the borrowers will be required to comply with a total net leverage ratio covenant whenever there are amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility.

Recovery analysis

Please see Standard & Poor's upcoming recovery report on CPM, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect stable demand in the company's end markets to continue in the next 12 months. We could lower the ratings if business fundamentals deteriorate, which could happen, for instance, if a global recession were to hurt demand for agricultural and food processing machinery. We could lower the rating if debt to EBITDA deteriorates beyond 5x and FFO to total debt declines to less than 10%.

We could raise the rating if private equity ownership meaningfully declines and if more conservative financial policies lead us to expect that debt leverage will decline to and remain less than 4x, taking into account the cyclicality of the company's markets.

