(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings invites
market participants to its annual credit briefing on Indonesia
on 6 February 2013. The event will be held at the Grand
Ballroom, Level 3, Mandarin Oriental Jakarta, Jl. M. H. Thamrin,
between 8am to 1.30pm local time.
Senior analysts from Fitch's Sovereigns, Corporates,
Financial Institutions and Insurance teams, will discuss topics
such as the outlook for Indonesia's credit profile, as well as
the prospects and challenges facing the country's banks,
insurers, and corporations from sectors such as commodities,
telecoms and real estate.
Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is
limited. Market participants and media representatives are
advised to pre-register by clicking on the following link:
here