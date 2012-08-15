(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Crown
Limited's (Crown, BBB/Stable) planned hybrid notes due 2072 are
eligible for 50% equity credit. The treatment of the planned
hybrid in Crown's capital structure is contingent on the receipt
of final documents materially conforming to the prospectus dated
13 August 2012.
The planned hybrid will not be rated by Fitch. The hybrid
securities are unsecured subordinated notes issued by Crown. The
notes will rank senior only to Crown's share capital while
coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the issuer.
The securities qualify for 50% equity credit under Fitch
Ratings' applicable criteria 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated 15
December 2011. Features supporting the equity credit
categorisation include their junior subordination priority,
option to defer interest payments on a cumulative basis, 60 year
maturity and Crown's intention for hybrid capital to form a
component of its capital structure.
The net proceeds of the hybrid issue will be used to
refinance bank loans and fund the company's capex.
Crown's rating is supported by its strong market position as
the sole licensed casino operator in the states of Victoria and
Western Australia and the significant contribution from stable
and predictable local markets. This has enabled these assets to
generate consistent cash flow and remain resilient during
economic downturns. This strength, however, is offset by the
concentration of operating assets in two casinos from which all
of Crown's cash generation is derived.
Fitch expects Crown's leverage to be maintained at around
2.5x. In addition to completion of ongoing refurbishment and
capital works previously announced, the company's planned
investment of AUD568m to develop a 6-star hotel at Burswood
Entertainment Complex, together with Crown seeking regulatory
approval to acquire up to 25% interest in Echo Entertainment
Limited, a casino operator with assets in NSW and Queensland,
means there is little rating headroom in leverage metrics.
Fitch notes that Crown has entered into an Exclusive Dealing
Agreement with Lend Lease Corporation in relation to a proposed
development of a world class six star resort at Barangaroo
South, Sydney. Crown has stated that a VIP gaming facility is
necessary to provide the commercial underpinning for such an
investment. However this is subject to government and gaming
commission approvals given that Echo's The Star casino holds a
NSW-wide exclusive license to operate a casino until November
2019. Fitch has not factored this possible investment in its
rating at this time, given the early stage of the investment
decision in conjunction with regulatory uncertainty for the
development.