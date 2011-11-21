(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust is a securitization of
hire purchase, chattel mortgage loan, finance lease and consumer
finance contracts backed by motor vehicles originated by
St.George Bank Ltd.
-- The transaction has accumulated substantial credit
support to the notes.
-- As a result, we have raised the ratings on four tranches
of notes issued by Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust and affirmed
the ratings on the class A-2 T1 and A-2 T2 notes.
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class B, C, D,
and E notes issued by BNY Trust Co. of Australia Ltd. as trustee
for Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the transaction's class A-2
T1 and A-2 T2 notes (see list). The underlying assets of this
transaction are receivables generated by a pool of hire
purchase, chattel mortgage loan, finance lease and consumer
finance contracts backed by motor vehicles originated by
St.George Bank Ltd.
The portfolio is well seasoned with a weighted average
seasoning of 46 months and as at Aug. 31, 2011, about 87% of the
portfolio balance has been paid down. The transaction has
performed strongly over time with cumulative net losses totaling
0.86% of the original portfolio balance. All losses experienced
to date have been covered by excess spread.
The level of arrears for this portfolio has been among the
highest compared to other auto-loan backed transactions rated by
Standard & Poor's. Nevertheless, the transaction continues to
perform within Standard & Poor's stressed scenarios at the
corresponding rating levels, due to the build-up of credit
support to the rated notes.
RATINGS RAISED
Class Rating to
Rating from
Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust B AAA (sf) A
(sf)
Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust C AA (sf) BBB
(sf)
Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust D A (sf) BB
(sf)
Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust E BBB (sf) B
(sf)
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating
Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust A-2 T1 AAA (sf)
Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust A-2 T2 AAA (sf)
