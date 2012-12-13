(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Crusade
ABS Series 2012-1 Trust (Crusade) notes final ratings. The
transaction is an asset-backed securitisation backed by
Australian automotive receivables originated by St. George
Finance Limited (St. George Finance).
AUD1,020m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD60m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD36m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD24m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD22m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD38m seller notes: not rated
The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
as trustee for Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust. The latter is a
legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust
and security trust deed.
The final rating of the Class A notes is based on the
quality of the collateral; the 15% credit enhancement provided
by the subordinate Class B, C, D, and E notes, the unrated
seller notes and excess spread. It also reflects the presence of
a liquidity facility sized at 0.85% of the aggregate amount of
the notes at closing; the interest rate swap arrangement the
trustee has entered into with Westpac Banking Corporation
('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'); and St. George Finance's lease
underwriting and servicing capabilities. The final ratings on
the other classes of notes are based on all the strengths
supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement
levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each
class of notes' respective subordinate notes.
At the cut-off date, St. George Finance's collateral
portfolio consisted of 59,609 receivables totalling AUD1,200m
with an average size of AUD20,131. The pool comprises passenger
and light commercial vehicle receivables from Australian
residents across the country, consisting of amortising principal
and interest receivables with approximately 32% of the pool
having balloon amounts payable at maturity. The weighted average
balloon payment for the portfolio is 8.1% of receivables'
current balance. The majority of receivables consist of consumer
finance receivables (66%), followed by goods loans (14.2%),
finance leases (12.3%) and commercial hire purchase (7.6%).
Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on
Australian automotive receivables originated by St. George
Finance range between 1.1% and 3.2%.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the corresponding new issue report entitled "Crusade ABS
Series 2012-1 Trust", published today, now available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link.
Included in a corresponding presale appendix, entitled
"Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust", is a description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms,
published today, also available on www.fitchratings.com.