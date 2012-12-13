(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust here SYDNEY, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust (Crusade) notes final ratings. The transaction is an asset-backed securitisation backed by Australian automotive receivables originated by St. George Finance Limited (St. George Finance).

AUD1,020m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD60m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD36m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD24m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD22m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD38m seller notes: not rated

The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee for Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust. The latter is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed.

The final rating of the Class A notes is based on the quality of the collateral; the 15% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D, and E notes, the unrated seller notes and excess spread. It also reflects the presence of a liquidity facility sized at 0.85% of the aggregate amount of the notes at closing; the interest rate swap arrangement the trustee has entered into with Westpac Banking Corporation ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'); and St. George Finance's lease underwriting and servicing capabilities. The final ratings on the other classes of notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each class of notes' respective subordinate notes.

At the cut-off date, St. George Finance's collateral portfolio consisted of 59,609 receivables totalling AUD1,200m with an average size of AUD20,131. The pool comprises passenger and light commercial vehicle receivables from Australian residents across the country, consisting of amortising principal and interest receivables with approximately 32% of the pool having balloon amounts payable at maturity. The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 8.1% of receivables' current balance. The majority of receivables consist of consumer finance receivables (66%), followed by goods loans (14.2%), finance leases (12.3%) and commercial hire purchase (7.6%).

Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on Australian automotive receivables originated by St. George Finance range between 1.1% and 3.2%.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled "Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust", published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link.

Included in a corresponding presale appendix, entitled "Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust", is a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms, published today, also available on www.fitchratings.com.