Overview
-- In our view, Brazilian-based Banco Cruzeiro do Sul is
unable to honor its financial obligations without extraordinary
support from the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos (FGC) or the
Brazilian authorities.
-- There is an investigation on accounting practices, with
evidence of unsubstantiated assets underway.
-- We have lowered our long- and short-term ratings to
'CC/C' from 'B+/B' and our national scale long- and short-term
ratings to 'brCC/brC' from 'brBBB/brA-3'. We have placed the
ratings on CreditWatch Developing.
-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch when having greater
clarity on the impact of the new developments on the bank's
credit fundamentals.
Rating Action
On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
our long- and short-term ratings on Banco Cruzeiro do Sul to
'CC/C' from 'B+/B' and our national scale long- and short-term
ratings to 'brCC/brC' from 'brBBB/brA-3'. We have also placed
the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects a deterioration of the bank's
liquidity, to such an extent that we believe the bank is unable
to honor its financial obligations without extraordinary support
from the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos (FGC) or Brazilian
authorities. Its liquidity position now depends on loans
assignments and securitization. Under the special regime of
temporary administration (RAET), announced today, we believe the
bank's capacity to continue these cash-raising activities in a
timely manner will be affected, given the potential results of
the central bank's review on the accounting practices and
evidence of unsubstantiated assets, jeopardizing its liquidity.
Under our criteria, "below-average" funding and "very weak"
liquidity results in a maximum standalone credit profile (SACP)
of 'cc'.
Additionally, in recent months we have seen a weakening in
the bank's funding position, which we already considered a
credit weakness, further pressuring the bank's business'
viability. We expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital position
to deteriorate further. The ratings on Cruzeiro do Sul reflect
the bank's "weak" business position, "moderate" capital and
earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and
"very weak" liquidity, all as defined in our criteria. Our bank
criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a
bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit
rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in
Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score for Brazil is '5',
reflecting our opinion that economic improvements and cautious
fiscal and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian
economic authorities' flexibility to manage significant external
shocks and potential distortions arising from the current
economic expansion there.
We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and the
central bank's proactive stance has contained them. Our industry
risk score for Brazil is '3', reflecting sound regulation, the
regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of
core deposits that support the Brazilian banking industry. We
consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a
positive factor in our assessment.
We view the bank's business position as weak. Banco Cruzeiro
do Sul S.A. is only the 27th-largest bank in the Brazilian
financial system. We expect the bank to find it challenging to
maintain its market position in the payroll deductible loans
segment, as we believe that large banks, which are increasingly
competing in this segment, have stronger competitive advantages
relative to smaller institutions like Cruzeiro. These include:
access to cheaper funding, stronger franchise, higher economies
of scale, and wider distribution networks.
Overall, we believe the bank's increasing funding and
operating costs will continue pressuring its business viability.
Moreover, we believe that the need for the current special
regime of temporary administration by the FGC will hurt the
bank's reputation, putting additional pressure on its already
weak business position. We currently view Cruzeiro do Sul's
capital and earnings as moderate. We base our assessment on the
bank's moderate risk-adjusted capital ratio, which was about 6%
in December 2011. We believe the bank's capital position will
weaken, but we expect to have better clarity on this subject
upon resolution of the RAET.
We consider Cruzeiro do Sul's quality of capital and
earnings as moderate, based on its concentrated earnings
profile, volatile earnings, and challenges on the operating
front within the payroll segment for smaller banks. Our risk
position assessment for Cruzeiro do Sul is also moderate, mainly
because of its concentrated risk profile and its complexity, in
turn a result of its high usage of securitization. The bank has
historically had low delinquencies for the past five years.
Nevertheless, it revised its credit loss provisioning
calculations, and its fourth-quarter 2011 results showed higher
provision expenses of Brazilian reais (R$) 98 million, hurting
bottom-line results and shareholders' equity.
We understand this is partly because of a regulatory measure
that required the bank to consider as nonperforming (and input
provisions) the loans of customers that had other loans in
arrears on the ceded book, even if they are not delinquent on
those loans. We view Cruzeiro do Sul's funding as below-average.
We believe the funding structure is highly dependent on the
market because Cruzeiro do Sul's funding sources are mainly
wholesale and institutional investors, who--in our view--are
confidence-sensitive and are less stable than retail deposits.
We understand that Cruzeiro do Sul entered into a new agreement
to sell assets to a new receivable fund at the end of last year,
managed by a large Brazilian bank; the execution of this
agreement is less certain now, given the uncertainties triggered
by the RAET announcement today. The bank expects a significant
amount in August 2012, which is vital to its liquidity.
Liquidity
We assess Cruzeiro do Sul's liquidity as "very weak." The
bank's ability to withstand its commitments over the next six
months depends on inflows coming from the newly created
receivable fund. We believe these cash inflows or the cession of
additional assets from its books could be delayed or restricted
during the REAT. We understand Cruzeiro do Sul has unused R$800
million of committed line facilities for ceding loans; however,
we believe this availability may also suffer.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch Developing placement on Cruzeiro reflects
the fact that we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings over
the next 90 days. If the bank is able to independently access
unsecured funding from the market or receive substantial
external support, we could raise the rating. It is unclear at
this point whether the FCG will provide the necessary liquidity
for the bank to meet its financial obligations in the following
months.
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch when we have greater
clarity on the effect of the new developments on the bank's
credit fundamentals.
Ratings Score Snapshot
SACP cc
Anchor bbb
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Moderate (-5)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -2
