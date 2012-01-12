(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities.
-- The sale of the property that backed one of the
transaction's two remaining loans has been completed. However,
the outstanding balance of the loan exceeds the amount collected
through the sale of the property.
-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' the ratings on classes E-2,
E-3, and F-3. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on
classes B-2, B-3, C-2, and D-2.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)'
from 'CCC- (sf)' its ratings on the class E-2, E-3, and F-3
bonds issued under the CSC, Series 1 GK transaction (see list
below). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class
B-2, B-3, C-2, and D-2 bonds issued under the same transaction
(also listed below). We lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the
interest-only (IO) class X bonds and the class G-3 bonds on Feb.
1, 2011, and Feb. 17, 2011, respectively. Classes A-2 and A-3
were fully redeemed in November 2011.
Of the 11 loans that initially backed the bonds, only two
loans remain. We today lowered our ratings on classes E-2, E-3,
and F-3 because, although the sale of the property backing one
of the transaction's two remaining loans has been completed, we
have found that the outstanding principal balance of the loan
exceeds the amount of proceeds collected through the sale of the
property in question. The loan, which was backed by a regional
retail property, originally represented about 8% of the total
initial issuance amount of the bonds. We intend to lower to 'D
(sf)' our ratings on the three classes that we downgraded today
if losses are incurred at the transaction level in the future.
In addition, we affirmed our ratings on classes B-2, B-3, C-2,
and D-2 because we do not expect these four classes to incur
losses following the sale of the above regional retail property.
CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were
initially secured by 11 nonrecourse loans extended to six
obligors. The loans were originally backed by 72 real estate
trust certificates and real estate properties. The transaction
was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities, and ORIX Asset
Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for the
transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal
by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2012
for the class B-2 to F-3 bonds.
RATINGS LOWERED
CSC, Series 1 GK
JPY36.2 billion yen-denominated bonds due November 2012
Class To From Initial issue amount
E-2 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.9 bil.
E-3 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.6 bil.
F-3 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY1.9 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
CSC, Series 1 GK
Class Rating Initial issue amount
B-2 CCC (sf) JPY1.7 bil.
B-3 CCC (sf) JPY1.5 bil.
C-2 CCC- (sf) JPY3.2 bil.
D-2 CCC- (sf) JPY3.2 bil.
*Classes A-2 and A-3 have been fully redeemed
