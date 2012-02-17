(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities.

-- One of the transaction's two remaining loans has been impaired. We have confirmed that the principal on classes E-2, E-3, and F-3 has been written down following the impairment of the loan.

-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' the ratings on classes E-2, E-3, and F-3.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its ratings on the class E-2, E-3, and F-3 bonds issued under the CSC, Series 1 GK transaction (see list below).

We today lowered our ratings on classes E-2 to F-3 because we have confirmed that the principal on these three classes was written down on the principal and interest payment date in February 2012.

On Jan. 12, 2012, we lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our ratings on classes E2 to F3. The downgrades reflected our view of the likelihood of these three classes incurring losses because, although the sale of the property backing one of the transaction's two remaining loans had been completed, the outstanding principal balance of the loan exceeded the amount of proceeds collected through the sale of the property in question. The loan, which defaulted in November 2009, originally represented about 8% of the total initial issuance amount of the bonds.

CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were initially secured by 11 nonrecourse loans (effectively six loans because some of the loans are in cross-collateral and cross-default) extended to six obligors. The loans were originally backed by 72 real estate trust certificates and real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities, and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for the transaction.

RATINGS LOWERED

CSC, Series 1 GK

JPY36.2 billion yen-denominated bonds due November 2012

Class To From Initial issue amount

E-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.9 bil.

E-3 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.6 bil.

F-3 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY1.9 bil.

