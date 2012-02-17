(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities.
-- One of the transaction's two remaining loans has been
impaired. We have confirmed that the principal on classes E-2,
E-3, and F-3 has been written down following the impairment of
the loan.
-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' the ratings on classes E-2,
E-3, and F-3.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from
'CC (sf)' its ratings on the class E-2, E-3, and F-3 bonds
issued under the CSC, Series 1 GK transaction (see list below).
We today lowered our ratings on classes E-2 to F-3 because
we have confirmed that the principal on these three classes was
written down on the principal and interest payment date in
February 2012.
On Jan. 12, 2012, we lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'
our ratings on classes E2 to F3. The downgrades reflected our
view of the likelihood of these three classes incurring losses
because, although the sale of the property backing one of the
transaction's two remaining loans had been completed, the
outstanding principal balance of the loan exceeded the amount of
proceeds collected through the sale of the property in question.
The loan, which defaulted in November 2009, originally
represented about 8% of the total initial issuance amount of the
bonds.
CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were
initially secured by 11 nonrecourse loans (effectively six loans
because some of the loans are in cross-collateral and
cross-default) extended to six obligors. The loans were
originally backed by 72 real estate trust certificates and real
estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Credit Suisse
Securities, and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts
as the servicer for the transaction.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATINGS LOWERED
CSC, Series 1 GK
JPY36.2 billion yen-denominated bonds due November 2012
Class To From Initial issue amount
E-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.9 bil.
E-3 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.6 bil.
F-3 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY1.9 bil.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.