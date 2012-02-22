(The following was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the class C-2 through F-3 of CSC Series 1 GK's bonds due November 2012 and affirmed the remaining three classes. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as follows: JPY1.1bn* Class B-2 bonds affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 100% JPY0.9bn* Class B-3 bonds affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 100% JPY3.2bn* Class C-2 bonds downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 60% JPY3.2bn* Class D-2 bonds downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0% JPY0.4bn* Class E-2 bonds downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0% JPY0.3bn* Class E-3 bonds downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0% JPY0* Class F-3 bonds downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf' JPY0* Class G-3 bonds affirmed at 'Dsf' *as of 21 February 2012 The class A-2 and A-3 bonds were redeemed in full in November 2011. The downgrades of the class E-2 to F-3 bonds to 'Dsf' reflect the write-down of their principal on the February 2012 payment date, after workout activity of one defaulted loan resulted in partial recovery. The class G-3 bonds were downgraded to 'Dsf' in March 2011 and have been written down to zero at the latest payment date. The Recovery Estimate of the class F-3 and G-3 bonds will no longer be calculated as the principal has been written down to zero. The downgrades of the class C-2 and D-2 bonds reflect Fitch's view of the increased possibility of principal loss on these bonds. One underlying loan that defaulted in November 2009 remains in the transaction. The servicer implemented workout activity through property sales and four properties backing this loan have been sold since the previous rating action in May 2011. To complete their workout by legal final maturity in November 2012, the servicer has reduced minimum sales values for the remaining three properties frequently. As a result, Fitch believes that these bonds are not likely to be redeemed in full. The affirmations of the class B-2 and B-3 bonds at 'CCCsf' reflect Fitch's view that although full repayment of the principal on these bonds is expected, interest deferral on these bonds may occur and not be resolved by legal final maturity, depending on the timing of sales for the remaining three properties. Interest deferral may occur if the payment of special servicing fee following the property sales is large. The special servicing fee relating to the sales of the collateral properties is being deducted from the fund that pays the interest on the bonds, rather than from the account of received principal proceeds of the underlying loan. As a result, the deduction may lead to an interest shortfall. Fitch will closely monitor the possibility of occurrence of interest deferral on these bonds. At closing in December 2006, the bonds were backed by loans extended to six borrowers, and secured by 72 commercial real estate properties in Japan. The transaction is now backed by one defaulted loan backed by three properties and sales proceeds from one sold property.