(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
downgraded CS Energy Limited's (CS Energy) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+'. At the
same time, the agency has affirmed its Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable
from Negative.
CS Energy is a major electricity provider owned by the
Queensland state government and its downgrade follows Fitch's
downgrade of the State of Queensland's (Queensland) ratings to
'AA' from 'AA+' and a revision of its Outlook to Stable from
Negative on 13 September 2011. Queensland's ratings take into
consideration the state's significant debt and continued weak
budgetary performance, leading to a less flexible financial
position.
Further information on Queensland's ratings can be found in
the press release entitled 'Fitch Downgrades State of Queensland
& Queensland Treasury Corporation'.
"The ratings reflect very strong legal, operating and
strategic linkages between the state of Queensland and the
company, which warrants an equalisation of their ratings," said
Sajal Kishore, Director with Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and
Utilities team.
Although CS Energy's debt is not explicitly guaranteed by
Queensland ('AA'/Stable), its links with the government are
viewed as very strong under Fitch's parent-subsidiary rating
methodology. The rating linkages capture the Queensland
government's current policy to retain its portfolio of
generation assets in public ownership and the continuation of
funding made available to CS Energy from the state. Any changes
to the company's links with the government or any changes in
Queensland's rating or Outlook will be correspondingly reflected
in CS Energy's ratings or Outlook.
Established in 1997, CS Energy has a trading generation
capacity of 4,035 megawatts across four sites, from a mixture of
coal-fired and pumped storage hydro power generation.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include
-Upgrade in Queensland state's ratings
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
-Downgrade in Queensland's ratings
-Weakening of linkages between Queensland and CS Energy