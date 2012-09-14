(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded CS Energy Limited's (CS Energy) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.

CS Energy is a major electricity provider owned by the Queensland state government and its downgrade follows Fitch's downgrade of the State of Queensland's (Queensland) ratings to 'AA' from 'AA+' and a revision of its Outlook to Stable from Negative on 13 September 2011. Queensland's ratings take into consideration the state's significant debt and continued weak budgetary performance, leading to a less flexible financial position.

Further information on Queensland's ratings can be found in the press release entitled 'Fitch Downgrades State of Queensland & Queensland Treasury Corporation'.

"The ratings reflect very strong legal, operating and strategic linkages between the state of Queensland and the company, which warrants an equalisation of their ratings," said Sajal Kishore, Director with Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.

Although CS Energy's debt is not explicitly guaranteed by Queensland ('AA'/Stable), its links with the government are viewed as very strong under Fitch's parent-subsidiary rating methodology. The rating linkages capture the Queensland government's current policy to retain its portfolio of generation assets in public ownership and the continuation of funding made available to CS Energy from the state. Any changes to the company's links with the government or any changes in Queensland's rating or Outlook will be correspondingly reflected in CS Energy's ratings or Outlook.

Established in 1997, CS Energy has a trading generation capacity of 4,035 megawatts across four sites, from a mixture of coal-fired and pumped storage hydro power generation.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

-Upgrade in Queensland state's ratings

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Downgrade in Queensland's ratings

-Weakening of linkages between Queensland and CS Energy