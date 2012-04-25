Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
April 26 Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. ("CS N") and its rated guaranteed subsidiaries to positive from stable, and affirmed CSN's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, the Ba1 foreign currency rating for notes issued by guaranteed subsidiaries and the Aa1.br national scale rating.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.