UPDATE 11-At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Guards' vow to seek revenge)
July 24 Moody's Investors Services has changed the rating outlook of CTI Foods Holding Co., LLC's (CTI) to stable from positive to reflect the expected near term tightening of its liquidity profile and increased leverage due to borrowings used to finance the acquisition of AFA Foods' (AFA) Pennsylvania processing facility and other capital investments.
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Guards' vow to seek revenge)
June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.