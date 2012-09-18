(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Credit Union North's (CUN) business position remains
under pressure, highlighted by ongoing contraction in the credit
unions personal lending portfolio.
-- Efforts to shore up the business position are being
hampered by ongoing changes in the credit union's board and
senior management team.
-- CUN's customer value proposition is moderated by the
credit union's relatively weaker operating efficiency, which has
partly contributed to a higher reliance on fee income compared
to peers, thus limiting CUN's ability to better-compete.
-- We have placed the 'BB' issuer credit rating on CUN on
CreditWatch with negative implications, which implies a
one-in-two likelihood that the rating may be lowered within the
next three months.
Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed
its 'BB' long-term issuer credit rating on New Zealand-based
Credit Union North on CreditWatch with negative implications. At
the same time, we have affirmed the short-term rating at 'B'.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement on CUN's 'BB' rating reflects
heightened concern around the stability and future direction of
the credit union's business position.
Specifically, CUN's lending volumes--most notably its
personal lending--continue to contract, and we believe the
credit union will struggle to stabilise its business position in
a timely manner, particularly in light of its relatively weaker
operating efficiency.
CUN's higher operating cost structure has, in part,
contributed to the credit union's higher reliance on fee income
compared to its peers, thus limiting its ability to
better-compete. Progression of business initiatives has also
being slowed by board and management changes over the past year.
CUN's lending base remains under pressure amid broader
operating environment challenges and, in our opinion, a diluted
member proposition. Although we note the decline in aggregate
lending volumes has slowed in fiscal 2012, with the credit union
experiencing a further increase in mortgage lending to record
levels, its higher-returning personal lending
portfolio--considered by the credit union as integral to its
relevance with its member base--continues to contract at an
unhealthy pace (down a further 22% in 2012, from 34% in 2011).
While we don't expect a further contraction in its personal
lending portfolio of a similar magnitude to that of recent
years, we believe the credit union's relatively higher reliance
on non-interest income--notably fees and charges--compared with
peers moderates the attractiveness of its product-and-service
offering to customers.
In our view, and as noted in our previous research update
(see New Zealand-Based Credit Union North Affirmed At 'BB/B' On
Revised Criteria; Outlook Negative), ongoing business pressures
continue to heighten the prospect that CUN may look to progress
a merger with another credit union.
We also believe CUN's still-high operating cost
structure--at around 90% as measured by non-interest expense to
operating revenues-- limits the credit union's ability to
implement pricing strategies that could support new personal
lending volumes, without placing renewed pressure on its
underlying earnings.
Having recently returned to profit on the back of lower
write-offs and a reduction in new provisioning, we believe CUN's
earnings experience will remain modest and volatile while it
operates under its current cost structure. CreditWatch A
CreditWatch negative listing by Standard & Poor's implies a
one-in-two likelihood that the rating may be lowered within the
next three months.
The CreditWatch is expected to be resolved after further
discussions with CUN's current management around plans and
strategies to strengthen its longer-term business prospects. The
long-term issuer credit rating of 'BB' may be lowered by one
notch or more if we believe the credit union will be unable to
implement an effective approach to improve both its
competitiveness and business position.