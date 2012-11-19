(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 19, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' said today that it has affirmed its
'A+/A-1' issuer credit ratings on Australian authorized
deposit-taking institution Cuscal Ltd. The outlook is stable.
Standard & Poor's considers Cuscal's business position as
being supported by the financial institution's unique position
as a service provider that is owned by the credit unions. This
means Cuscal does not directly compete with the credit unions,
is able to provide economies of scale to the credit unions by
aggregating their services, and has the experience and expertise
to provide such services.
We note that Cuscal has successfully retained the support of
the vast majority of its customers in the process of migrating
to a new payments and processing ("switching") platform that
coincided with renewal of its service contracts. Additionally,
in our view, Cuscal's capital and earnings are very strong as
reflected in our forecast risk-adjusted capital ratio of about
24%-25% in the next one-to-two years.
The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than Cuscal's
stand-alone credit profile. This uplift reflects our view that
there is a moderate likelihood of support from the Australian
government, if needed, because a failure of Cuscal is likely to
lead to a disruption in the provision of financial services to a
large number of authorized deposit-taking institutions and their
respective customers, which collectively account for a
significant market share of household deposits, residential
lending, and credit card issuance.
"The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Cuscal
will remain an important service provider to a material portion
of the Australian credit union sector," said credit analyst
Sharad Jain. "The rating stability factors in our expectation
that Cuscal's business position and franchise will not be
marginalized by further anticipated consolidation in the credit
union sector or from any material migration of its key customers
to other service providers."
