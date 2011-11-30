(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Dah Chang Futures Co., Ltd. (DCF) a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(twn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F3(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

DCF's ratings reflect its integral role within Dah Chang Securities' (DCS) overall brokerage franchise and its near full ownership by DCS. The close linkage of these two companies is demonstrated by the shared brand name and board seats.

Fitch expects parental support to be forthcoming in case of need, although the support is constrained by DCS's balance sheet and is viewed as only moderate by the agency. On a standalone basis, DCF's balance sheet is strong, underpinned by adequate liquidity and capitalization against limited leverage and risk appetite.

The ratings of DCF are mostly driven by the credit profile of DCS. Significant improvement in the group's franchise earnings and balance sheet strength may benefit DCF's ratings. Conversely, a sharp increase in the risk appetite or divergence from its core business area leading to significant weakening of the group's capital and/or liquidity may exert downward pressure on its ratings.

DCF positions itself as a niche player by providing online brokerage services to computer-literate young generation investors. The internet-focused niche business strategy has resulted in low operating costs and competitive pricing - an advantage that enables the company to stay profitable and expand its franchise.

DCF has grown rapidly since its inception in 2010. It posted an annualized return on equity of 10% (2010: 1%). Fitch expects DCF to remain profitable in 2012 given increased business volume and its low cost base. Its strict discipline on margin calls and order limit minimize operational risks.

DCF is a small-sized futures brokerage company, accounting for around 2% of Taiwan's domestic brokerage market. DCS is the controlling shareholder with an approximately 90% stake.