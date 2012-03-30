(The following was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Dai-ichi Life's USD500m subordinated notes due 17 March 2014 at 'BBB+'.

The ratings reflect Dai-ichi Life's overall stable life insurance underwriting and adequate capitalisation. The company's surrender and lapse rate was stable at 3.54% at end-December 2011 from 3.48% a year ago, and remains the lowest among peers. Despite the company's efforts to further reduce its domestic equity holdings, its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) has worsened, mainly due to a weak domestic equity market in 2011, to 932.1% at end-December 2011 (under the new SMR regime: 516.4%) from 983.9% at end-March 2011 (547.7%).

Dai-ichi Life's annual in-force premium from the profitable third (health) sector grew 1.5% over the nine months to December 2011. Fitch expects Dai-ichi Life's profits to grow, supported by the third sector representing about half of Dai-ichi Life's total insurance underwriting profit in the agency's estimate, and by the company's growing international business. Fitch believes that the company's negative spread is likely to continue to narrow before turning positive by 2016 due to sustained reduction in the average guaranteed yield.

To better manage risk ahead of the introduction of Japan's local statutory SMR based on economic capital within the next few years, the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM), steadily reducing its domestic equity holdings (JPY1,782bn at end-December from JPY1,916bn at end-March 2011 by book value) and exposure to European peripheral countries (JPY86bn at end-December 2011 from about JPY160bn at end-September 2011), and reducing the mismatch between assets and liabilities.

Negative impact from the March 2011 earthquake has been material for Dai-ichi Life mainly because the company, together with Nippon Life Insurance Company, has had sizable exposure to Tokyo Electric Power, Incorporated (TEPCO). However, the agency expects that the exposure will be contained and losses arising from this exposure will likely be manageable. Fitch will continue to monitor this exposure closely.

Key positive rating drivers include a further strengthening of capital adequacy, with sustained improvement in Fitch's internal risk-based capitalisation. Growth in the company's earnings arising from the currently profitable third sector and successful expansion of international operations would also be positive for ratings.

Key negative rating drivers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, negative rating action may result from Fitch's internal capitalisation measure falling sharply, or the new SMR declining below 500% for a prolonged period. Since Dai-ichi Life's overall fundamentals have been stable, the agency believes that a negative rating action in the short- to medium-term is unlikely.

Dai-ichi Life is the second-largest life insurance company in Japan with a market share of about 15.9% by policies in force at end-March 2011.