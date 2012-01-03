(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Daimler Financial Services India Private Limited (DFSI) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with Stable Outlook and a National Short-Term rating of 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A full rating break down is provided at the end of this commentary.

DFSI's ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation of strong support from its parent - Daimler AG (Daimler; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR): 'A-'/Stable). This is because of the high strategic importance of DFSI for Daimler AG's automobile business in India and the former's strong operational and business integration within the group's automobile business lines. The ratings also factor in the 100% direct ownership by the parent, the common "Daimler" brand name, and management control by Daimler AG.

As a captive finance company, DFSI will focus exclusively on financing the group's passenger cars and commercial vehicles both at wholesale and retail levels to dealers and customers; for market entry and market share growth, DFSI would be an important financing partner. DFSI's business is at a start-up stage with a limited track-record of operations. However, Fitch expects business volumes to pick up rapidly in 2012 from continued growth in luxury car market, benefiting Mercedes-Benz, and with the market launch of BharatBenz, Daimler AG's local truck brand for the Indian market, in the second half of the financial year to end March 2013.

Fitch notes that DFSI plans to utilise both long-term and short-term financing to finance its operations. In this context, the parent has provided irrevocable guarantees to DFSI's INR borrowings from various banks in India. Daimler AG invested over EUR50m in DFSI in 2011, and plans to inject further capital to support the expected rapid business growth in India.

DFSI's ratings are primarily support-driven and at the highest end of the National rating scale. The ratings may be downgraded if DFSI's linkages with the parent are deemed by Fitch to have materially weakened or if the parent's LT IDR is downgraded close to India's sovereign rating of 'BBB-'.

Established in October 2010, DFSI acquired the certificate of registration as a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company from the Reserve Bank of India (India's central bank) in April 2011 and launched business in July 2011.

Rating actions on DFSI:

-National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR700m long-term non-convertible debentures assigned at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

- INR2.8bn commercial paper programme assigned at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'