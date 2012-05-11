May 11 Moody's Investors Service announced today that it has upgraded the rating of the following notes issued by Dawn CDO I, Ltd.: U.S.$28,700,000 Class B Second Priority Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes Due September 17, 2037 (current outstanding balance of $26,046,963), Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on March 27, 2009 Downgraded to C (sf).