(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published DBA Telecommunication (Asia) Holdings Limited's (DBA)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with Stable Outlook and
its senior unsecured rating of 'B+'. The company is an operator
of intelligent self-service (ISS) terminals in China and a
manufacturer of telecommunication machines and equipment.
Fitch has also assigned DBA's proposed USD senior unsecured
bonds an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. The bonds' rating is in
line with DBA's senior unsecured rating. Proceeds from the
proposed issue will be used to finance business expansion and
for general corporate purposes. The final rating of the proposed
notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to
information already received.
DBA's ratings are constrained by its vulnerability to
potential competition from new entrants and increasingly popular
online services. The company's competitive advantages - low
manufacturing cost and flexible location - are limited,
particularly when compared with those of online channels. In
addition, Fitch does not exclude the possibility of new
competitors with a similar business model eroding DBA's market
share and profitability. The ratings are also held back by
limited offshore funding sources.
DBA's credit strengths are its short payback period,
business scalability and manageable capex. Fitch estimates it
would take only two years to pay back the initial costs of each
terminal, based on current brisk sales and insignificant
manufacturing cost. Annual EBITDA per terminal is strong,
currently estimated at over CNY30,000, and the company had a
total of 9,900 terminals at end-H112. Furthermore, DBA owns
enough plant buildings and land to only require limited
incremental capex to raise production capacity. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that demand for pre-paid
cards should remain firm over the next two years.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative rating action include:
-payback period for each ISS terminal increasing to three
years or annual EBITDA per ISS terminal falling below CNY23,000
-EBITDA/gross interest falling below 3.5x on a sustained
basis
-total debt/operating EBITDA rising above 3x on a sustained
basis (end-2011: 1.1x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-establishing a strong national brand name or other
significant competitive advantages on a sustained basis