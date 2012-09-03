(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 3, 2012-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+'
long-term ratings to DBCT Finance Pty Ltd.'s (DBCT Finance)
proposed debt issuance comprising two tranches: US$260 million
and A$75 million of senior-secured medium-term notes, both of
which are due in 2024. The ratings are subject to settlement of
each tranche on Sept. 12, 2012, and receipt of final
documentation by Standard & Poor's. The outlook on the debt
ratings is stable.
Upon settlement, the notes will rank pari passu with DBCT
Finance's existing senior-secured debt, will benefit from the
same security package, and will have covenants that are
consistent with those benefiting DBCT Finance's existing
debtholders. The proceeds of this latest issuance will be used
to refinance a A$287 million bank facility maturing in February
2013 and to pay down the A$45 million currently drawn under
DBCT's capital expenditure facility. Once settled, DBCT
Finance's next maturing debt will not be due until January 2015.