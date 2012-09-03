(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 3, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' long-term ratings to DBCT Finance Pty Ltd.'s (DBCT Finance) proposed debt issuance comprising two tranches: US$260 million and A$75 million of senior-secured medium-term notes, both of which are due in 2024. The ratings are subject to settlement of each tranche on Sept. 12, 2012, and receipt of final documentation by Standard & Poor's. The outlook on the debt ratings is stable.

Upon settlement, the notes will rank pari passu with DBCT Finance's existing senior-secured debt, will benefit from the same security package, and will have covenants that are consistent with those benefiting DBCT Finance's existing debtholders. The proceeds of this latest issuance will be used to refinance a A$287 million bank facility maturing in February 2013 and to pay down the A$45 million currently drawn under DBCT's capital expenditure facility. Once settled, DBCT Finance's next maturing debt will not be due until January 2015.