(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' foreign
currency issue rating to the proposed issue of U.S. dollar notes
by Development Bank of Mongolia (DBM). The bank's inaugural
issue is a senior unsecured drawdown from its US$600 million
euro medium term note program, which we rated 'BB-'. The tenure
of the proposed issue is expected to be between three and five
years.
DBM is wholly owned by the government and is the only policy
bank in Mongolia. The bank's mandate is to secure financing for
a variety of projects that constitute key components of the
government's development strategy. These include railroad and
road transportation, infrastructure for housing projects,
energy, and industrial development.
All payments related to the notes under the program have the
unconditional, irrevocable, and timely guarantee of the
government of Mongolia (BB-/Positive/B). The obligations rank
pari passu with other external debt obligations of the
sovereign. We have equalized the issue rating with the sovereign
credit rating on Mongolia because of the strength of the
sovereign guarantee and ownership, and the bank's policy role.
The sovereign ratings on Mongolia reflect the country's
underdeveloped, resource-based economic profile and weak policy
environment. Mongolia's exceptionally strong growth outlook over
the medium term, and moderating public and external debt ratios
balance these weaknesses. Continued strong donor and
multilateral support also underpin the rating by ensuring a
moderate debt-servicing burden.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Full Analysis: Mongolia, Dec. 26, 2011
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions,
June 30, 2011
-- Rating Sovereign-Guaranteed Debt, April 6, 2009