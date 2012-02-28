(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) USD1bn 2.35% notes due 2017, issued under the bank's USD15bn global medium term note programme, a final rating of 'AA-'. This follows the completion of the notes issuance, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 21 February 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds from the notes are to be used for DBS's general banking purposes.

DBS is 28%-owned by the Singapore government, via Temasek Holdings, and is the largest, by assets, of the three Singapore banking groups.

For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch Affirms DBS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 29 April 2011, and DBS's full rating report ,dated 11 May 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The list of DBS's ratings is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'