(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 14, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating to
the proposed issue of subordinated notes due 2022 by DBS Bank
Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).
The issue would be a drawdown under the bank's US$15 billion
global medium-term notes program. The issue rating on the notes
is one notch below the issuer credit rating on DBS Bank,
reflecting the subordinated position of the notes.
The U.S. dollar-denominated notes will constitute direct,
unsecured, and subordinated obligations of the bank. The bank
has the option to redeem early.
