(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS
Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) proposed SGD-denominated subordinated notes an
expected rating of 'A+(exp)'.
The notes will be issued under DBS's USD15bn global
medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final documentation conforming to information already
received.
The notes are rated one notch below DBS's 'aa-' Viability
Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in
accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory
capital and similar securities.
The notes will represent direct, subordinated and unsecured
obligations of DBS, and will rank equally with the bank's other
Lower Tier 2 capital instruments. The subordinated notes will
rank below DBS's senior creditors, including depositors, but
will rank senior to holders of the bank's share capital, Tier 1
capital instruments and Upper Tier 2 capital instruments.
While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes are not
intended to contain any going-concern loss absorption features
(such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which
would otherwise have resulted in wider notching for the issue
rating. The proceeds will be used for DBS's general corporate
purposes and to augment its Tier 2 capital.
The notes are expected to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital
as per the Monetary Authority of Singapore's guidelines and be
eligible for Basel III transitional treatment. DBS had redeemed
USD2bn in Lower Tier 2 securities on their first call date in
May 2012, after having issued around SGD1.9bn in subordinated
notes in Q112. DBS - presently 29.4%-owned by the Singapore
government via Temasek Holdings and its wholly-owned
subsidiaries - is the largest of the three Singapore banking
groups by assets.