SINGAPORE, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) SGD1bn 3.1% subordinated notes due 2023, issued under the bank's USD15bn global medium-term note programme, a final rating of 'A+'. This follows the completion of the notes issuance, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 6 August 2012.

The notes are rated one notch below DBS's 'aa-' Viability Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities.

The notes represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of DBS, and rank equally with the bank's other Lower Tier 2 capital instruments. The subordinated notes rank below DBS's senior creditors, including depositors, but rank senior to holders of the bank's share capital, Tier 1 capital instruments and Upper Tier 2 capital instruments.

While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes are not intended to contain any going-concern loss absorption features (such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which would otherwise have resulted in wider notching for the issue rating.

The proceeds are intended to be used for DBS's general corporate purposes and to augment its Tier 2 capital. The notes are expected to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Monetary Authority of Singapore's guidelines and be eligible for Basel III transitional treatment. DBS had redeemed USD2bn in Lower Tier 2 securities on their first call date in May 2012, after having issued around SGD1.9bn in subordinated notes in Q112.

DBS - presently 29.4%-owned by the Singapore government via Temasek Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiaries - is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets.

For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 24 April 2012, and DBS's full rating report, dated 8 May 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

DBS's other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'