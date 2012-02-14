(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language report detailing the results of a survey that
it conducted on the recovery of defaulted loans backing rated
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions in
Japan as of the end of December 2011.
From the second quarter (April to June) of 2008--when the
first underlying loan of a Japanese CMBS transaction
defaulted-to the end of December 2011, 129 loans backing rated
Japanese CMBS defaulted. With respect to 99 of these 129 loans,
one or more collateral properties had been sold (or collection
through the transfer of receivables had been made) as of the end
of December 2011. Meanwhile, none of the collateral properties
related to the other 30 defaulted loans had been sold as of that
date.
Collection operations for 78 of the 99 loans for which
collection procedures were undertaken were completed by the end
of December 2011. Forty-nine of the 78 loans were fully
recovered (the securitized portion of the loan), and the other
29 loans incurred principal losses. The simple average recovery
rate for the 78 loans for which collection operations were
completed was 90%, while the weighted average recovery rate for
the same 78 loans was 89%.
The 129 loans that defaulted were backed by 785 properties
in aggregate at the time of default. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the
sales prices of 407 of these 785 properties were made available
to us via servicer reports, and the sales took place between May
1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2011. The simple average ratio of the
sales price to the underwriting value for the 407 properties was
66.4%, while the weighted average ratio of the sales price to
the underwriting value for the same properties was 59.1%. Both
ratios dropped marginally from the levels we saw as of the end
of June 2011.
