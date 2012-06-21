Rationale The rating on the Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority's $356.155 million ($348.03 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011) senior revenue bonds series 2006 due in December 2035 is 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable.

Securing the bonds are hotel net revenue and fixed contributions from Denver (AAA/Stable general obligation rating) funded through annual appropriations. The rating reflects our view of:

-- The potential development of the Gaylord Rockies convention center hotel near Denver Airport remains a key risk.

If this facility proceeds, it would compete directly with both the Hyatt Regency Denver and the Denver Convention Center. -- Exposure to the cyclical and competitive conference center and lodging market, which depends on discretionary business and entertainment travel. The recession affected the Denver hospitality market and the project, and we believe this cyclicality will continue throughout the debt term.

-- Uncertainty regarding the ability of Denver and the convention center to draw major repeat events over the long term. The convention center is a major draw for the hotel, given the hotel's size, its proximity to the convention center, and its designation as the headquarters for the convention center. Denver competes with other similarly sized cities in the western U.S. for national and regional conventions, and other cities continue to expand existing facilities or build new facilities that increase the available number of destinations for large group meetings.

-- The bonds' long 30-year term, exposing lenders to increasing competition and an aging facility in the outer years. The bonds mature in 2035.

Partly offsetting the above weaknesses, in our view, are:

-- Strong city support, funded through annual appropriations by Denver City and County. The city contribution is a fixed dollar amount each year. It will cover 44% of 2012 debt service and build to 48% in 2018, after which a fixed $11 million from the city each year will provide a slowly declining percentage of debt service, reaching 37% in 2034. This provides a very predictable non-project revenue source for debt service.

-- The hotel's proximity to the convention center and its designation as the center's headquarters hotel, which are benefits especially in competing with other hotels in the downtown Denver market.

-- Hotel management by Hyatt, which brings considerable experience and the strength of its own marketing program and reservation system. Hyatt operates the hotel under the Hyatt Regency brand. In addition, Hyatt contributes a letter of credit (LOC). It was initially $10 million, and decreased to $5 million in 2008 after the hotel exceeded a debt service coverage (DSC) threshold for two years.

It could further decline to $2.5 million if the hotel meets DSC thresholds for the next three years. The hotel's financial performance improved in 2011 because of higher occupancy and average daily rate (ADR). Occupancy improved to 74%, and ADR was up 4.8%. This resulted in an increase of 7.9% in revenue per available room (RevPAR), close to the national average of 8.2% for 2011. Operating margins improved to 43% from 41%, and the hotel achieved a 13% increase in cash flow available for debt service (CFADS), excluding city contributions. The hotel DSC improved to 1.67x from 1.54x in 2010 (including all revenue), and to 2.16x from 1.97x after excluding debt service paid by the city appropriation.

The hotel saw some slowdown in RevPAR growth in the first three months of 2012, but DSC remains at 1.67x, including all revenue, for the 12 months through March 2012. Downtown Denver has absorbed a 10% increase in room supply during the past 18 months, and the hotel has seen more competition and some pressure on rates for transient room nights. However, the hotel has maintained a RevPAR premium to its competition and a consistent occupancy rate of more than 70% in recent years. The group booking pace as of March 31, 2012 is down slightly compared with the prior-year period, and given a national trend toward shorter lead times for group events, future group bookings remain a focus for the hotel.

The hotel is planning its first major renovation since operations commenced in 2005. Renovations during the next three years will include a soft-goods renovation for all rooms as well as improvements to meeting rooms and restaurants. The hotel has been accruing revenue into a number of furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) reserves since it opened, and the accrual percentage increased to 6% at the start of 2012. These reserves are fully funded and sufficient for the upcoming renovations. As part of our analysis, we examine projected hotel performance under a number of different economic scenarios.

Our base case assumes a stable 71% occupancy rate through the remaining 23-year debt term, with 2% annual growth in ADR. The other primary scenario we use is our cycle case, in which we assume a repeating five-year cycle of RevPAR growth and decline. Annual RevPAR growth in this scenario averages a little less than 1%, and is similar to recent historical performance for the hotel. We see an average DSC of 1.56x for the steady state scenario and 1.48x for the cycle scenario (with a minimum of 1.51x and 1.26x, respectively).

With debt service scheduled to grow modestly at 1.5% annually through 2032 (except for 3.5% in 2020), and upcoming capital expenditures fully funded by reserves, we anticipate consistent near-term future financial performance at the Hyatt Regency Denver. The one key risk in addition to the general cyclic nature of the convention and lodging industries is the potential new direct competitor being planned near Denver Airport with a potential opening date in 2016. Liquidity The project has strong liquidity, with more than $51 million in reserves for debt service and operating expenses. These reserves will decrease if the hotel meets or exceeds specified DSC during or after ramp-up. The cash balance of the operating reserve fund balance is $5 million and can decrease by $2.5 million after two years if the project maintains DSC of 1.85x or better.

The senior bonds have a debt service reserve fund of $22.5 million. Scheduled debt service increases by 1.5% to 3.5% annually, and the debt service reserve fund covers 107% of 2012 debt service, declining to 76% in 2034. The project also supports an additional senior special debt service reserve fund that is funded from excess net revenue. This special reserve needs to be funded to a minimum of $12.5 million if the DSC exceeds 1.5x, or $40 million if the DSC is below that figure. As of March 2012, this senior special debt service reserve fund contained $12 million, the redemption reserve account was $5.3 million, and the cash trap fund held an additional $10.7 million.

The project also has fully funded its FF&E reserves each year from hotel operating revenue, with those reserves currently totaling $19 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the project's cash flow, including hotel and non-project sources, can withstand the effects of an economic downturn. We could raise the rating if DSC approaches 2x for more than three years. However, we believe the rating is limited to the 'BBB' category because of the project's dependence on discretionary business and entertainment spending. We could lower the rating if the DSC falls to less than 1.39x for two consecutive years, which could result from a prolonged economic slowdown or other competitive factors that reduce the hotel's net revenue.

