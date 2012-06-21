Rationale The rating on the Denver Convention Center Hotel
Authority's $356.155 million ($348.03 million outstanding as of
Dec. 31, 2011) senior revenue bonds series 2006 due in December
2035 is 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable.
Securing the bonds are hotel net revenue and fixed
contributions from Denver (AAA/Stable general obligation rating)
funded through annual appropriations. The rating reflects our
view of:
-- The potential development of the Gaylord Rockies
convention center hotel near Denver Airport remains a key risk.
If this facility proceeds, it would compete directly with
both the Hyatt Regency Denver and the Denver Convention Center.
-- Exposure to the cyclical and competitive conference center
and lodging market, which depends on discretionary business and
entertainment travel. The recession affected the Denver
hospitality market and the project, and we believe this
cyclicality will continue throughout the debt term.
-- Uncertainty regarding the ability of Denver and the
convention center to draw major repeat events over the long
term. The convention center is a major draw for the hotel, given
the hotel's size, its proximity to the convention center, and
its designation as the headquarters for the convention center.
Denver competes with other similarly sized cities in the western
U.S. for national and regional conventions, and other cities
continue to expand existing facilities or build new facilities
that increase the available number of destinations for large
group meetings.
-- The bonds' long 30-year term, exposing lenders to
increasing competition and an aging facility in the outer years.
The bonds mature in 2035.
Partly offsetting the above weaknesses, in our view, are:
-- Strong city support, funded through annual appropriations
by Denver City and County. The city contribution is a fixed
dollar amount each year. It will cover 44% of 2012 debt service
and build to 48% in 2018, after which a fixed $11 million from
the city each year will provide a slowly declining percentage of
debt service, reaching 37% in 2034. This provides a very
predictable non-project revenue source for debt service.
-- The hotel's proximity to the convention center and its
designation as the center's headquarters hotel, which are
benefits especially in competing with other hotels in the
downtown Denver market.
-- Hotel management by Hyatt, which brings considerable
experience and the strength of its own marketing program and
reservation system. Hyatt operates the hotel under the Hyatt
Regency brand. In addition, Hyatt contributes a letter of credit
(LOC). It was initially $10 million, and decreased to $5 million
in 2008 after the hotel exceeded a debt service coverage (DSC)
threshold for two years.
It could further decline to $2.5 million if the hotel meets
DSC thresholds for the next three years. The hotel's financial
performance improved in 2011 because of higher occupancy and
average daily rate (ADR). Occupancy improved to 74%, and ADR was
up 4.8%. This resulted in an increase of 7.9% in revenue per
available room (RevPAR), close to the national average of 8.2%
for 2011. Operating margins improved to 43% from 41%, and the
hotel achieved a 13% increase in cash flow available for debt
service (CFADS), excluding city contributions. The hotel DSC
improved to 1.67x from 1.54x in 2010 (including all revenue),
and to 2.16x from 1.97x after excluding debt service paid by the
city appropriation.
The hotel saw some slowdown in RevPAR growth in the first
three months of 2012, but DSC remains at 1.67x, including all
revenue, for the 12 months through March 2012. Downtown Denver
has absorbed a 10% increase in room supply during the past 18
months, and the hotel has seen more competition and some
pressure on rates for transient room nights. However, the hotel
has maintained a RevPAR premium to its competition and a
consistent occupancy rate of more than 70% in recent years. The
group booking pace as of March 31, 2012 is down slightly
compared with the prior-year period, and given a national trend
toward shorter lead times for group events, future group
bookings remain a focus for the hotel.
The hotel is planning its first major renovation since
operations commenced in 2005. Renovations during the next three
years will include a soft-goods renovation for all rooms as well
as improvements to meeting rooms and restaurants. The hotel has
been accruing revenue into a number of furniture, fixtures, and
equipment (FF&E) reserves since it opened, and the accrual
percentage increased to 6% at the start of 2012. These reserves
are fully funded and sufficient for the upcoming renovations. As
part of our analysis, we examine projected hotel performance
under a number of different economic scenarios.
Our base case assumes a stable 71% occupancy rate through
the remaining 23-year debt term, with 2% annual growth in ADR.
The other primary scenario we use is our cycle case, in which we
assume a repeating five-year cycle of RevPAR growth and decline.
Annual RevPAR growth in this scenario averages a little less
than 1%, and is similar to recent historical performance for the
hotel. We see an average DSC of 1.56x for the steady state
scenario and 1.48x for the cycle scenario (with a minimum of
1.51x and 1.26x, respectively).
With debt service scheduled to grow modestly at 1.5%
annually through 2032 (except for 3.5% in 2020), and upcoming
capital expenditures fully funded by reserves, we anticipate
consistent near-term future financial performance at the Hyatt
Regency Denver. The one key risk in addition to the general
cyclic nature of the convention and lodging industries is the
potential new direct competitor being planned near Denver
Airport with a potential opening date in 2016. Liquidity The
project has strong liquidity, with more than $51 million in
reserves for debt service and operating expenses. These reserves
will decrease if the hotel meets or exceeds specified DSC during
or after ramp-up. The cash balance of the operating reserve fund
balance is $5 million and can decrease by $2.5 million after two
years if the project maintains DSC of 1.85x or better.
The senior bonds have a debt service reserve fund of $22.5
million. Scheduled debt service increases by 1.5% to 3.5%
annually, and the debt service reserve fund covers 107% of 2012
debt service, declining to 76% in 2034. The project also
supports an additional senior special debt service reserve fund
that is funded from excess net revenue. This special reserve
needs to be funded to a minimum of $12.5 million if the DSC
exceeds 1.5x, or $40 million if the DSC is below that figure. As
of March 2012, this senior special debt service reserve fund
contained $12 million, the redemption reserve account was $5.3
million, and the cash trap fund held an additional $10.7
million.
The project also has fully funded its FF&E reserves each
year from hotel operating revenue, with those reserves currently
totaling $19 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our
view that the project's cash flow, including hotel and
non-project sources, can withstand the effects of an economic
downturn. We could raise the rating if DSC approaches 2x for
more than three years. However, we believe the rating is limited
to the 'BBB' category because of the project's dependence on
discretionary business and entertainment spending. We could
lower the rating if the DSC falls to less than 1.39x for two
consecutive years, which could result from a prolonged economic
slowdown or other competitive factors that reduce the hotel's
net revenue.
