SYDNEY/TAIPEI, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) outstanding senior unsecured notes at National Long-Term 'AAA(twn)'.

The rating of DB Taipei's bonds is aligned with Deutsche Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A+', which is at the same level as Taiwan's sovereign rating, equivalent to 'AAA(twn)' on the National rating scale.

This is based on Fitch's rating criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions. The latest rating action commentary on Deutsche Bank AG, dated 10 October 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.