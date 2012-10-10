BRIEF-GFH Financial, Shuaa Capital postpone talks on acquisition
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
Oct 10 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned Aa3 ratings to the Development Bank of Japan Inc's (DBJ) senior unsecured bonds. These are domestic yen bond issuances which do not carry the government guarantee. The rating outlook is stable.
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8