-- We affirmed our ratings on DBJ because we maintain our view that the bank has an extremely high likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government in a time of need.

-- We lowered by one notch to 'bbb+' from 'a-' our stand-alone credit profile on DBJ, reflecting the bank's increased credit risk concentration.

-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting that on the sovereign rating on Japan.

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ), and 'A+' debt rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by DBJ, excluding government guaranteed bonds.

The action follows our lowering to 'bbb+' from 'a-' the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which excludes government support factor in the event of emergency, on the bank and, at the same time, maintaining our view that DBJ has an "extremely high" (second-highest on a scale of seven) likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in a time of need.

The outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating remains negative.

We also affirmed the 'AA-' debt rating on the government guaranteed bonds issued by DBJ. The downward revision of the SACP on DBJ reflects our lowering to "moderate" from "adequate" our assessment of the bank's risk position, which is one of the analytical items that constitutes the SACP, reflecting our view that DBJ's credit risk concentration to large-lot borrowers has risen following the Great East Japan Earthquake, which struck March 11, 2011.

DBJ's credit concentration to large-lot borrowers relative to the bank's earnings and capital has been high, compared to its peers, and may rise further. In addition, a large-lot borrower that has been receiving government support has been seeing its financial performance worsen. Based on these factors, we take a view that potential risk of credit risk concentration has increased for DBJ.

Nevertheless, we also believe that DBJ is unlikely to incur credit costs in the near future, unless the government's stance of support for the large-lot borrower changes materially. Standard & Poor's today affirmed the ratings on DBJ because we maintain our assessment that DBJ, as a government-related entity, has an extremely high likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government.

We view DBJ's policy role as critical and its link with the government as very strong. For instance, the bank instituted emergency measures--which are difficult for other private financial institutions to initiate--to deal with the global financial and economic crisis and natural disasters, such as the Great East Japan Earthquake. In DBJ's implementation of emergency measures, DBJ has received financial support from the government, such as liquidity support and additional capital. The negative outlook reflects our view that we would lower the counterparty credit ratings on DBJ should we lower the sovereign rating on Japan, taking DBJ's SACP, likelihood of government support, and the sovereign rating on Japan into consideration.

In the case of a change in the bank's SACP, as long as the change is not material, we believe the ratings would be unaffected, given the "extremely high" likelihood of government support.

We may consider lowering the ratings if we revise downward the sovereign rating on Japan. A decrease in the importance of DBJ's policy role and a weakening in the link with government could also trigger a downgrade.

Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable and raise the ratings to the same level as the sovereign rating on Japan if DBJ's policy role and link with the government are highly likely to be equal to those of other government-related entities that are assessed to have almost certain (highest on the scale of seven) likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government.

