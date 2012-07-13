(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' debt ratings to the
27th and 28th series of domestic unsecured straight bonds issued
by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1) (see
list below).
The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a
government-related entity (GRE) and a financial institution that
is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Because of its critical
policy role, we believe DBJ has an "extremely high" likelihood
of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+). DBJ has a track record of extending
investment and financing expertise in areas such as community
development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and
technological innovation, owing to its status as a GRE. The bank
has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global
financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great
East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial
institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency
measures, it has received financial support from the government,
such as liquidity support and additional capital. However, the
rating is constrained by potential weakening of DBJ's
relationship with the government over the long term under the
current full privatization plan. Our assessment of the SACP
reflects DBJ's good capitalization and limited market risk.
However, DBJ's credit risk concentration to large-lot borrowers
following the Great East Japan Earthquake, which struck March
11, 2011, has risen relative to its earnings and capital, which
we view as a risk factor. Another risk factor is the worsening
financial performance of a large-lot borrower that has been
receiving government support, in our view.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Assigned
Issue Rating
Series 27 JPY40.0 bil. 0.186 % bonds due Sept. 18, 2015 A+
Series 28 JPY30.0 bil. 0.276 % bonds due Sept. 20, 2017 A+
