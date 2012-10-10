(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' debt ratings to the
29th and 30th series of domestic unsecured straight bonds issued
by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1) (see
list below).
The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a
government-related entity (GRE) and a financial institution that
is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Because of its critical
policy role, we believe DBJ has an "extremely high" likelihood
of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+). Based on its policy role, DBJ has a track
record of extending investment and financing expertise in areas
such as community development and revitalization, environmental
conservation, and technological innovation. The bank has also
instituted emergency measures to deal with the global financial
and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great East
Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial
institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency
measures, it has received financial support from the government,
such as liquidity support and additional capital. However, the
rating is constrained by potential weakening of DBJ's
relationship with the government over the long term under the
current full privatization plan. Our assessment of the SACP
reflects DBJ's good capitalization and limited market risk.
However, DBJ's credit risk concentration to large-lot borrowers
following the Great East Japan Earthquake, which struck March
11, 2011, has risen relative to its earnings and capital, which
we view as a risk factor. Another risk factor is the worsening
financial performance of a large-lot borrower that has been
receiving government support, in our view.
RATING LIST
Ratings Assigned
Issue Rating
Series 29 JPY20.0 bil., 0.176%, due Dec. 18, 2015 A+
Series 30 JPY40.0 bil., 0.280%, due Dec. 20, 2017 A+
