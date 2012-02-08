(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' debt ratings to the
22nd and 23rd series of domestic unsecured straight bonds issued
by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1).
The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a
government-related entity (GRE) and a financial institution that
is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of
its stand-alone credit profile. Because of its critical policy
role, we believe DBJ has an extremely high likelihood of
receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA- Negative/A-1+). DBJ has a track record of extending
investment and financing expertise in areas such as community
development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and
technological innovation, owing to its status as a GRE. The bank
has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global
financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great
East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial
institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency
measures, DBJ has received financial support from the
government, such as liquidity support and additional capital.
Its financial strengths are underpinned by good capitalization
and limited market risk. However, the rating is constrained by
potential weakening of DBJ's relationship with the government
over the long term under the current full privatization plan. We
also view its low interest margin, limited revenue
diversification, heavy reliance on wholesale funding, and high
concentration of loans on some sectors or large borrowers as
potential risk factors to its stand-alone credit profile.
NEW RATINGS
Issue
Rating
Series 22 JPY10.0 bil. 0.241% bonds due March 20, 2014 A+
Series 23 JPY10.0 bil. 0.692% bonds due March 20, 2019 A+
