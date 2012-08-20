(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A+' debt rating
to the shelf registration of Development Bank of Japan Inc.
(DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1). The shelf has a maximum aggregate
offering amount of JPY800 billion of domestic senior straight
bonds. The shelf registration is effective for a two-year period
from Aug. 28, 2012.
The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a
government-related entity (GRE) and a financial institution that
is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Because of its critical
policy role, we believe DBJ has an "extremely high" likelihood
of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+). DBJ has a track record of extending
investment and financing expertise in areas such as community
development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and
technological innovation, owing to its status as a GRE. The bank
has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global
financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great
East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial
institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency
measures, it has received financial support from the government,
such a liquidity support and additional capital. DBJ maintains
good capitalization and faces limited market risk, which we
consider as financial strengths. However, the rating is
constrained by potential weakening of DBJ's relationship with
the government over the long term under the current full
privatization plan. Also, the SACP is restrained by the bank's
low interest margin and limited revenue diversification. In
assessing its SACP, we also consider its reliance on wholesale
funding and credit risk concentration on certain sectors and
large-lot borrowers as risk factors.