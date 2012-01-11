BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
Jan 11 Development Bank of Japan Inc.
* Moody's Investors Service has today removed the ratings previously assigned to the following instruments issued by Development Bank of Japan Inc.:
USD 20,000,000, Series 27, Senior Unsecured Notes due 2016;
USD 20,000,000, Series 28, Senior Unsecured Notes due 2016.
These instruments, which were assigned the ratings as a result of an internal clerical error, are not rated by Moody's.
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.