Jan 11 Development Bank of Japan Inc.

* Moody's Investors Service has today removed the ratings previously assigned to the following instruments issued by Development Bank of Japan Inc.:

USD 20,000,000, Series 27, Senior Unsecured Notes due 2016;

USD 20,000,000, Series 28, Senior Unsecured Notes due 2016.

These instruments, which were assigned the ratings as a result of an internal clerical error, are not rated by Moody's.