BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin acquires 5 buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
* Alexander & Baldwin acquires five buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
Sept 5 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned Aa3 ratings to the Development Bank of Japan Inc.'s (DBJ) domestic bond. The subject debt issue is guaranteed by the Government of Japan (GOJ). The rating outlook is stable.
* Alexander & Baldwin acquires five buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc filed a countersuit against Dollar Express on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.