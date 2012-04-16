(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB+/Stable/A-2'
issuer credit ratings on Australia-based stapled property group
DEXUS Property Group (DEXUS) are unaffected by DEXUS' sale of
its U.S. central industrial portfolio and its key
capital-management initiatives.
The group has agreed to sell 65 industrial properties for
net sale proceeds of US$660 million after restructure and
transaction costs. As a consequence, gearing will reduce from
32% to 26%, and interest cover will increase from 3.2x to 3.6x
in the short term. This is comfortably below the group's
internal maximum gearing policy of 40%.
However, at the same time DEXUS has announced a A$200
million on-market securities buyback and a new payout policy
that will be to distribute between 70% and 80% of funds from
operations (FFO), in line with free cash flow. The buyback will
increase gearing in the near term by about 3%. As part of the
asset sale, DEXUS will prepay certain debt obligations and
unwind various interest rate swaps associated with the U.S.
funding. We estimate the costs of this restructure to be about
12% of the gross sale proceeds.
The DEXUS rating reflects our expectation that the group
will continue to actively manage its capital and operating base
to maintain a financial profile in line with our expectations
for the 'BBB+' rating, including a ratio of FFO to debt
comfortably greater than 9% and EBITDA interest cover of more
than 2.5x. Our expectation includes DEXUS prudently managing its
foreign-debt currency exposures, while selectively redeveloping
its asset base and maintaining its modest development pipeline.