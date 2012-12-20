(The following was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a 'AAA(lka)' National Long-Term rating to Distilleries
Company of Sri Lanka PLC (DIST). The rating Outlook is Stable.
DIST's rating is driven by its market leadership in the
domestic alcoholic beverages (spirits) industry, the relatively
inelastic demand for spirits through economic cycles, high entry
barriers stemming from the regulatory ban on advertising and
licensing constraints (which favour established manufacturers
over new entrants), and future growth prospects for the industry
amid Sri Lanka's post-war development.
Fitch views the high and frequent increases in top-line
taxes on spirits as a regulatory risk, which has created a large
illicit spirits market. However, the rating factors in the
agency's expectation that DIST will benefit in the longer term,
as the consumption of legal alcoholic beverages gradually
replaces illicit spirits in line with rising per capita income
levels in the country. However, the agency notes that
regulations such as the ban on advertising also impede the
natural growth of the legal alcoholic beverages industry to an
extent. DIST accounted for a 65% share of local alcoholic
beverages produced in 2011 through legal channels, including
nearly 80% of Arrack volumes - the major product consumed. The
company's brand portfolio is diverse and caters to varying
tastes of consumers. However, a majority of DIST's beverage
sales are driven by its 'Extra Special Arrack' product, which is
targeted at the price conscious consumer.
Relatively resilient demand for spirits has helped DIST
sustain and improve group EBITDAR margins (FY12 ending March:
33%; FY07: 12.5%), despite frequent increases in top-line taxes
by the authorities.
A sustained increase in financial risk, as measured by an
increase in the group's financial leverage (defined as lease
adjusted debt net of cash / operating EBITDAR, excluding debt at
its licensed finance company subsidiary) is a key medium-term
risk, and could result from potential debt-funded acquisitions
or a substantial weakening in DIST's group EBITDAR margins. DIST
is also exposed to foreign currency risk on any US dollar
denominated debt unless adequately hedged, due to the group's
limited foreign currency related earnings (approximately 8% of
group EBITDAR at FY12). However, Fitch notes that the group's
exposure to foreign currency risk through the planned US dollar
term loan of approximately USD11m is manageable.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:
- Consolidated financial leverage increasing over 1.5x on a
sustained basis (end-September 2012: 0.74x annualised),
- Consolidated Fund Flow from Operations coverage of
interest and fixed charges such as operating lease rentals
weakens to below 4.0x (end-September 2012: 4.03x), on a
sustained basis.
- A structural change in the domestic alcoholic beverages
industry which considerably weakens DIST's competitive position
Positive: There is no scope for an upgrade since the company
is at the highest rating on the Sri Lankan National Rating Scale