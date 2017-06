May 31 DLR Kredit:

* Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the covered bonds issued by DLR Kredit A/S (DLR) out of Capital Centre B and the General Capital Centre, to A2 from Aa1 on review for downgrade. These downgrades were prompted by the downgrade on 30 May 2012 of DLR's issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa1 on review for downgrade.