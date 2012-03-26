(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Downer
EDI Limited's (Downer) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', respectively. The Outlook on
the IDR is Stable. The rating action applies to all senior
unsecured debt issued or guaranteed by Downer, including debt
issued by Downer Group Finance Pty Limited.
The affirmation follows a review of Downer's first half 2012
results and outlook - which are in line with the agency's
expectations. "A key positive of Downer's results is the
increased revenue from mining-related services and the absence
of new provisions - which reflect better execution in mining
services and enhanced contract risk management." said Johann
Kenny Director in Fitch's Industrial team. "Other notable
improvements are better delivery of the Waratah project and an
abating of bankruptcy risk in its Reliance Rail unit," added Mr.
Kenny.
Downer's ratings reflect the strong cash flows from its
mining services, its diverse skill set and scale of operations
in the Australian engineering services sector. The company's
ratings are constrained by its exposure to fixed price contracts
and its poor track record in contract execution. However, Fitch
is of the view that both contract mix and risk management are
improving under the purview of the current management team.
Downer has elected to roll-over its Redeemable Optionally
Adjustable Distributing Securities (ROADS) hybrid. ROADS will
continue to receive 100% equity credit under Fitch's 'Treatment
of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' Criteria (11
July 2011). Key features supporting the equity credit class of
the hybrid include deep subordination (essentially ranking
behind all senior debt and any future subordinated debt of
Downer, but above equity); dividends being discretionary and
non-cumulative; no cross default or events of default, no future
step-ups or mandatory redemption requirements and satisfactory
replacement language.
The financial results for the first half of 2012 are
encouraging. Mining services revenue growth was strong with
margins stabilising to management's long-term expectations. The
margin for mining services, after adjusting for once-off items,
was 7.1% (8.0% pre-adjustment and 8.5% in the previous
corresponding period). This result is close to management's
guidance for mining margins of between 7.5% and 8.0%. The 54%
increase in the mining segment's earnings demonstrates
management's focus on contract execution and adherence to
Downer's refined risk management framework.
Fitch estimates that FFO net interest coverage will increase
to over 7.5x in FY12 and remain in the range of 7.5x - 8.5x over
the rating horizon. Net debt to operating EBITDAR is forecast to
remain below 3x over the rating horizon.
Downer has adequate financial flexibility by way of access
to debt and equity capital markets, bank debt and headroom under
existing lending covenants. This supports its capacity for
payment of financial commitments, despite facing the
abovementioned single-contract related risks.
Downward rating pressure may result from adjusted net debt
to operating EBITDAR rising above 3.25x; or the occurrence of
(or provision for) a material single contract loss; or the
manifestation of headwinds in the mining sector. An upgrade of
Downer's rating is considered unlikely until Downer; increases
its scale of operations, provides further evidence of better
project delivery risk management; and makes material inroads
into reducing its exposure to lump sum contracts.