(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Downer EDI
Limited's (Downer, 'BBB-'/Stable) robust annual results for
fiscal 2012 underscore the Australian engineering company's
operational diversity and resilience. Downer has announced a 23%
increase in statutory revenue and an 18.6% rise in normalized
EBIT.
The results are a positive for Downer's ratings. Maintaining
this level of performance over the medium to long term, with a
lower than the recent incidence of material single-contract
losses, is a precursor to the consideration of an upward rating
momentum.
Downer's operational diversity is demonstrated in the
shifting of earnings and order book growth from its rail to
mining and infrastructure divisions. The changing revenue and
earnings mix now reflects the crucial role played by Downer
Mining as it increases to nearly a third of Downer's revenues
and 41% of normalized EBIT. The infrastructure business in
Australia and New Zealand is also showing signs of a revival
with Downer Australia's joint venture earnings surging threefold
over the previous corresponding period.
Downer has registered a threefold increase in funds from
operations (FY12 AUD543m, FY11 AUD177m) - a strong result given
the losses on the Curragh Coal Handling Preparation Plant
project. The sustainability of Downer's FFO is supported by its
AUD20b work in hand. The quality of earnings growth is
highlighted by the 18% increase in customer receipts with
operating cash flow before dividends and equity accounted profit
rising by 70%.
Dower's forward looking earnings are insulated by the
completion of key onerous contracts like Curragh and the AUD20m
provision taken against exposure to the claim made by SP Power
Assets Ltd.