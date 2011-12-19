(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Duet India Hotels (Jaipur) Private Limited (DIHJL) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)' with Stable
Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The ratings are constrained by DIHJL's high net financial
leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDAR) of 23.6x and low interest
coverage (net interest expense/EBITDAR) of 0.5x in FY11
(year-end: March 2011). The volatility of demand in the
hospitality sector also constrains the ratings. Although the
hotel demand in Jaipur (Rajasthan) is likely to remain robust as
it is one India's major tourist cities, competition is likely to
intensify with several hotel companies focussing on the cities
such as Jaipur for future growth.
The ratings are, however, supported by DIHJL's location
advantage in Jaipur at the Golden Triangle of
'Jaipur-Delhi-Agra', which is a major tourist attraction in
Northern India. In addition, the property has proximity to
airport and other prominent locations in the city.
The ratings also reflect DIHJL's branding and marketing
tie-up with 'Four Points by Sheraton', a brand of Starwood
Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. This provides the company access
to the brand's global clientele and lowers the initial
operational risk. The ratings are also supported by DIHJL's
highly experienced management team and continued financial
support from the promoters, as was witnessed in the past by
capital infusion in the form of preference shares and
debentures.
Fitch expects DIHJL's operating parameters such as average
room rent, occupancy to improve in the near term, resulting in
higher revenue and margins for the company. In FY11, the company
reported revenues of INR132m, with an EBITDA margin of 21.7%.
High interest costs led to the company posting a net loss of
INR74.5m for the year.
Negative rating guidelines include weak operational
performance by DIHJL leading to deterioration of its financial
leverage and interest coverage. Positive rating guidelines
include a higher-than-expected improvement in the company's
operational performance leading to a sustained improvement in
its financial leverage and interest coverage.
DIHJL was initially incorporated as Dawnay Day Hotels Jaipur
Private Limited. In December 2008, the company was handed over
to the current owners and was renamed Duet India Hotels (Jaipur)
Pvt. Ltd. DIHJL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Duet India
Hotels Limited (DIHL). DIHL is the holding company for all Duet
Group Hotels in India. DIHL currently has two operational hotels
in India, one each in Jaipur and Pune. In addition, DIHL has
several other properties under various stages of execution in
India.
DIHJL owns a four-star Hotel in Jaipur, with a room
inventory of 114. The hotel began operations in September 2009.
The company had a term loan of INR462.5m at end-March 2011 and
unsecured loans from its promoters in the form of convertible
debentures of INR121m.
DIHJL's bank loan facilities have been rated as follows:
- INR462.5m term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR15m cash credit facility: 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR10m bank guarantee: 'Fitch B+(ind)'