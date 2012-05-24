Overview

-- We expect U.S.-based The Dun & Bradstreet Corp.'s (D&B) adjusted debt leverage to remain above our 2.5x threshold for the rating over the next several quarters because of operating weakness at the company's North American risk management business, and higher pension obligations.

-- There is also uncertainty surrounding the resolution of potential Foreign Corrupt Practice Act (FCPA) violations relating to the breach of local consumer data privacy laws in China.

-- Despite revising its revenue guidance downward, D&B is maintaining an aggressive financial policy given its plan to direct the majority of its discretionary cash flow to share repurchases this year.

-- As a result, we are placing our 'A-' corporate credit rating on D&B on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' corporate credit rating on Short Hills, N.J.-based information products company The Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (D&B) on CreditWatch with negative implications, following its announcement of lower revenue expectations in 2012 and potential violations of the FCPA linked to the breach of local consumer data privacy laws in China.

We are also placing our 'A-' rating on the company's notes due in 2013 and 2015 on CreditWatch with negative implications. The short-term commercial paper rating remains 'A-2', and was not placed on CreditWatch.

Rationale

The CreditWatch action reflects D&B's continued aggressive share repurchase plans, despite weaker operating performance expectations, high debt balances, and the possibility of penalties related to potential legal infractions in China. We therefore expect D&B's leverage to remain above our 2.5x target for the rating over at least the next several quarters. D&B did not repurchase any shares during the first quarter, but we expect it will spend between $150 million and $175 million this year, or approximately 90% to 100% of discretionary cash flow, based on our estimates.

During the first quarter of 2012, operating performance was below our expectations. D&B's revenue (excluding divested operations) increased only 1%, year over year, mainly because of the positive effect of foreign currency rates and the revenue contribution from an acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2011. Risk Management (roughly 65% of total core revenue in the quarter) declined approximately 2% during the quarter because of a decrease in project and usage based subscription revenue. We see the potential for slower revenue growth over at least the near term, given client data usage trends.

Separately, D&B reported that practices at its Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services business (Roadway) may have violated the FCPA and local consumer data privacy laws in China. Roadway contributed roughly $22 million of revenue, but only about $2 million of operating income. D&B has decided to shut down operations of the business; it self-reported the potential FCPA violations to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ). The timing of a resolution and the size of any penalties are uncertain.

EBITDA declined 1.1% during the quarter, reflecting higher technology investment spending, increased restructuring charges related to divested businesses, and expenses related to the potential violations and to the closure of operations at Roadway. D&B expects to incur an additional $25 million of expenses this year related to Roadway. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, total debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases and pensions, was 2.7x, up from 2.5x one year ago because of flat EBITDA, year over year, and a $100 million increase in our adjustment to leverage for pension obligations.

CreditWatch

In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we expect to discuss with management its business outlook and financial policy. We will continue to monitor events related possible penalties associated with the potential violations. We currently believe the corporate credit rating downgrade potential would likely be limited to one notch, to the 'BBB+' level.

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action

To From

Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (The)

Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg A-/Stable

Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A-

Ratings Unchanged

Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (The)

Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-2

Commercial Paper A-2