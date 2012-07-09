BRIEF-Mint reports intention to make offer to series B debenture holders
* Mint announces intention to make offer to series B debenture holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the ratings of Dynegy Power, LLC. (GasCo), including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, the Caa1 Probability of Default Rating, and the B2 (LGD-2, 29%) rating on the company's senior secured term loan.
* Mint announces intention to make offer to series B debenture holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)